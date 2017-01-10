Best of Broadway under the Stars Coming to Marin & Santa Rosa
Transcendence Theatre Company, highly acclaimed in Sonoma County for their award-winning successful outdoor summer concert series, Broadway Under the Stars in Jack London State Historic Park, is headed to Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and Marin Center - Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium this spring. Best of Broadway Under the Stars, a show of highlighted moments from five seasons of the popular musical concerts, showcases favorite performances from Broadway and beyond.
