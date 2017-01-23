Are vineyards OK when they flood?
Tom Gamble's dog Koa wades through floodwaters at Gamble Family Vineyards in Napa Valley between Yountville and Oakville on Jan. 9, 2017. Gamble says the damage and debris was minor, compared with the 2005 flood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Mon
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC