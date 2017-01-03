A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Be...

A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Berkeley the afternoon of Dec. 15, police say.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

During a bank heist last month in Berkeley, patrons and employees dived to the floor for cover after the robber waved a handgun at them, security footage released Thursday shows. The thief's method of demanding money, via a note passed to a teller, is common among bank robberies - in Santa Rosa the same day, Dec. 15, a man robbed a U.S. Bank also by demand note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall 11 hr Trump4Ever 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jan 3 daman64 60
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
Kanye to run Tax Dept Dec 23 Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec 7 Mike Johnson 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC