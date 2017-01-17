A Light in the Dark

The "ghost light," an enduring theatrical tradition, is about to be reclaimed, now as a powerful political statement. This Thursday, thousands of theater companies around the country-including a handful in the North Bay evening-plan to gather together in solidarity, just after sunset, all across the United States.

