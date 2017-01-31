5 arrested after disobeying judge's orders in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa Police targeted drivers suspected of having suspended or revoked licenses or who were unlicensed drivers during the sting at the Sonoma County Courthouse. Between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., officers staked out individuals who had been told by a judge not to drive and/or who had been told that their license had been suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan 23
|un agenda 21
|9
|Sonoma County Superior Court employees continue...
|Jan 20
|Juan MoTime
|1
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Jan 6
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec '16
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec '16
|what dat tymes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC