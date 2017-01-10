100 years of Sonoma County snow fun
Members of the Strout family stand in a snow-covered yard on Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol on January 6, 1908. The tiny home of George and Clara Titus situated among snow-covered hills in Freestone, circa 1902.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zero Corp Taxes Pay for Wall
|Fri
|Trump4Ever
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jan 3
|daman64
|60
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC