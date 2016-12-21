What's open, closed over Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 25, is Christmas, and while most government agencies will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, some are closed additional dates. The offices of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Sonoma City Hall will close at noon today, Friday, and will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, as well.
