Warm rewards from being Santa to seniors

Warm rewards from being Santa to seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Community Voice

Organized chaos is the best way to describe the atmosphere at Home Instead Senior Care in the last few days leading up to Christmas. Not only is the Rohnert Park office filled with gifts for senior citizens waiting to be wrapped for the Be a Santa to a Senior Program, those who'll do the wrapping are in a constant state of motion and often bump into each other as they're either looking for the right ribbon for a certain gift or searching for an extra roll of Scotch tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Voyeur 17,455
Kanye to run Tax Dept Fri Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Dec 11 Jdjjf 59
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec 7 Mike Johnson 1
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov 29 Da Dum 11
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC