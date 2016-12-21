Sonoma County seeks owner of Purple Heart found at airport

It could be a question posed by a movie or novel: How did a fallen Korean War soldier's well-worn Purple Heart medal end up on the floor at Sonoma County's main airport? Gina Stocker craves an answer. Stocker, whose job is to promote the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, checks Facebook regularly for responses to her plea for help locating the owner of the Purple Heart awarded posthumously in tribute to U.S. Army Pfc.

