Snow Days to cover Children's Museum from January 14-16

Who says it doesn't snow in Sonoma County? For three days in January, the Children's Museum of Sonoma County will be bringing a winter wonderland to Santa Rosa. Snow Days will take place Jan. 14-16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at the Children's Museum of Sonoma County, located at 1835 W. Steele Lane in Santa Rosa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.