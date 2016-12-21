Sliver Scream Film Fest 2017 Moves to Texas and Teams with Alien Expo
Designed to honor legendary filmmakers, discover new talent, unite the entertainment community, and encourage genre conversation, the Silver Scream Film and Comic Festival is a three-day event that debuted this year in Santa Rosa, CA. However, due to some scheduling conflicts, in 2017 Silver Scream is moving to Dallas, and that's not the only change The fest is also teaming up with Alien Expo, the newest extravaganza from the producers of Alien Con.
