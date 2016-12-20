Santa Rosa woman holds off intruder until police come
A 46 year-old woman was able to hold of an intruder until officers arrived, according to the Santa Rose Police Department. The woman was alone inside her home on Stewart Street on Tuesday when 26 year-old Edward Carver broke the glass in her front door and kicked it in, police said.
