Rossi's Change, Johnny Garlic's Closed, New Tenant at Brasa

The little Sonoma roadhouse most-recently known as Rossi's 1906, and before that, Little Switzerland, will soon become a seafood restaurant. Owner Max Young has partnered with Aiki Terashima to revive the space with seafood classics like New England lobster rolls, cioppino, fish tacos and fresh aki poke, says Sonoma Index-Tribune writer Kathleen Hill.

