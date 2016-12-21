Police: Mom driving drunk on Hwy. 101 crashes, injures child

A 36-year-old mother from Santa Rosa was driving drunk on Highway 101 when she crashed and her car tumbled down an embankment, injuring her 4-year-old son, police said. A 36-year-old mother from Santa Rosa was driving drunk on Highway 101 when she crashed and her car tumbled down an embankment, injuring her 4-year-old son, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.