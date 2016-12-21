Milken survey says O.C. economy is best in 11 years
The Milken Institute's annual regional economic yardstick for 2016 scored Orange County as 19th best market among the 200 largest metro areas. The Milken Institute's annual regional economic yardstick for 2016 scored Orange County as 19th best market among the 200 largest metro areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov 29
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC