Man arrested on suspicion of stealing Christmas presents in Santa Rosa

Friday Dec 23

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing wrapped Christmas presents in the Coddingtown area of Santa Rosa, according to police. The gifts were taken from three victims during burglaries in the 2600 block of Range Avenue in west Santa Rosa, police said.

