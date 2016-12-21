Man Arrested After Catholic School in Santa Rosa Trashed
A 23-year-old Guerneville man has been arrested after a Catholic school in Santa Rosa was trashed glass doors and windows were shattered in the administration office, two days before Christmas break. Andrew Faulkner was booked into Sonoma County Jail for burglary, felony vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to Sheriff's Lt.
