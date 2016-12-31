Man arrested after allegedly leaving officers on a chase
A man wanted for leading a California Highway Patrol officer on a high speed chase around Santa Rosa last month was arrested Thursday after he walked into the CHP office, according to CHP officials. On Nov. 13, an officer was on patrol on U.S. Highway 101 at Todd Road observed an Audi SUV speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, CHP officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC