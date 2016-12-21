Lovin' her old Cotati home

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Community Voice

Louise Santero has been in her home on East Cotati Avenue since 1947 and makes it a festive sight almost every holiday For many years, people have driven East Cotati Avenue over the railroad tracks and come upon a little white house with purple trim. Usually, one's eyes will stop and look at all the different holiday decorations behind a white fence, but that little dwelling is an original, having been built in 1946 as a "prefab."

