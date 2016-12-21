Looking back on start of mail service...

Looking back on start of mail service to Rohnert Park, Cotati residents

Elmer Chadwick, the Cotati postmaster, said plans were in the works for inaugurating a daily mail delivery by carrier in certain portions of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Mounted carrier and the rest by foot carrier will serve certain areas.

