Looking back on start of mail service to Rohnert Park, Cotati residents
Elmer Chadwick, the Cotati postmaster, said plans were in the works for inaugurating a daily mail delivery by carrier in certain portions of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Mounted carrier and the rest by foot carrier will serve certain areas.
