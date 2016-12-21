Lightyear provides $95 mln to Ygrene

Lightyear Capital LLC , a New York-based private equity firm focused on financial services investing, today announced that an investment fund affiliated with Lightyear has completed an investment of $95 million in Ygrene Energy Fund, Inc. , a provider of residential, multifamily, and commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing. This capital will allow Ygrene to continue to grow and brings Ygrene's combined asset and operating capital raised to over $1 billion.

