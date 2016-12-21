Frankie Boots Debuts New Solo Single,...

Frankie Boots Debuts New Solo Single, "Everything We Ever Knew"

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Bohemian.com

Just last Spring, Sebastopol-based songwriter Frankie Boots and his band the County Line released the lush, laidback Leave the Light On , a full-length sophomore album that saw Boots rising to new rustic heights both musically and lyrically. Now, Frankie Boots is back with a new solo record, Pagan Ranch , and he debuts the record's lead single, the beautifully melancholic "Everything We Ever Knew," here on City Sound Inertia.

