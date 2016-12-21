Emerald Cup 2016 Draws 30K To Santa R...

Emerald Cup 2016 Draws 30K To Santa Rosa: Photos & Recap

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: JamBase

The 2016 Emerald Cup in Santa Rosa, California welcomed 30,000 cannabis and live music enthusiasts to Sonoma County Fairgrounds on December 10 and 11. With the passing of Proposition 64 by California voters, the Emerald Cup saw its largest crowds to date. Last year the festival saw, a then record of, 21,000 patrons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 21 hr Voyeur 17,455
Kanye to run Tax Dept Fri Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Dec 11 Jdjjf 59
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec 7 Mike Johnson 1
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov 29 Da Dum 11
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Sonoma County was issued at December 24 at 12:10PM PST

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC