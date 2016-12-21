Emerald Cup 2016 Draws 30K To Santa Rosa: Photos & Recap
The 2016 Emerald Cup in Santa Rosa, California welcomed 30,000 cannabis and live music enthusiasts to Sonoma County Fairgrounds on December 10 and 11. With the passing of Proposition 64 by California voters, the Emerald Cup saw its largest crowds to date. Last year the festival saw, a then record of, 21,000 patrons.
