Drunk passenger 'bites flight attendant's ear after he's told to put out his cigarette'
Jonah Cayle Snow was on a KLM Royal Dutch flight from Amsterdam to San Francisco with his girlfriend, tattoo artist Nikki Zeebregts A man was arrested after police say he bit a flight attendant's ear after being told to put out a cigarette and stop drinking on a flight from Amsterdam to San Francisco. Jonah Cayle Snow, who lives in Limburg in the Netherlands but is originally from Santa Rosa, California, was on a KLM Royal Dutch airlines flight with his girlfriend, tattoo artist Nikki Zeebregts on Wednesday when a melee broke out after flight attendants asked the allegedly already heavily-inebriated Snow to put out his cigarette and refrain from drinking.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Fri
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov 29
|Da Dum
|11
