December 22 Vallejo A&E Source: Green...

December 22 Vallejo A&E Source: Greenbaum keeps finding the a Spirit in the Skya

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Norman Greenbaum was - and remains - a quirky songwriter whose 'Spirit in the Sky' is still recognizable almost immediately. Norman Greenbaum figures he wrote some 160 songs before “Spirit in the Sky” was released in 1970.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Voyeur 17,455
Kanye to run Tax Dept Fri Transition Time Outs 1
Duterte to Marry Sarah? Dec 21 what dat tymes 1
Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09) Dec 19 poifire 26
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Dec 11 Jdjjf 59
Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert Dec 7 Mike Johnson 1
Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09) Nov 29 Da Dum 11
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC