Crab Fishermen On Strike From Bodega Bay To Canadian Border

Staggered Dungeness crab season openings along the coast of California northward, the result of concerns over levels of the neurotoxin domoic acid detected in some crabs, meant the price of crab per pound wasn't completely fixed this year, and fisherman who had counted on $3 per pound and were confronted by a major wholesaler offering just $2.75 per pound have now tied up their boats and gone on strike until they receive their desired price. "There's going to be no crabbing from any port from Bodega Bay to the Washington-Canada border," Lorne Edwards, president of the industry trade group called the Bodega Bay Fisherman's Marketing Association, told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat .

