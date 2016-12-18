Corvette Delivery Dispatch with National Corvette Seller Mike Furman for Dec. 18th
Each week, Criswell Chevrolet's Mike Furman delivers new Corvette Stingray, Grand Sports and Z06s to his customers who come from all parts of the country to work with the nation's top Corvette seller. In this week's Delivery Dispatch, Mike does a cross country delivery of two Callaway SC757 Corvette Z06s to California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.
