Canada cold front paints Sonoma roads with ice

Icy roads caused a series of crashes Monday morning in Sonoma County with below-freezing temperatures dipping into the 20s and dusting areas of the region with frost. Mark West Springs Road between Calistoga and Riebli roads was shut down about 7:45 a.m. after a series of individual crashes, including an overturned vehicle that landed on its roof, causing minor injuries to one person, emergency officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.