Canada cold front paints Sonoma roads with ice
Icy roads caused a series of crashes Monday morning in Sonoma County with below-freezing temperatures dipping into the 20s and dusting areas of the region with frost. Mark West Springs Road between Calistoga and Riebli roads was shut down about 7:45 a.m. after a series of individual crashes, including an overturned vehicle that landed on its roof, causing minor injuries to one person, emergency officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Fri
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov 29
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC