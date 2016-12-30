California Labor Commissioner Nails Taxi Company for Failure to Carry Comp
Santa Rosa, Calif. taxi company A-C Transportation Services Inc. has agreed to settle a $522,300 citation for refusing to provide its 30 drivers with workers' compensation insurance coverage and for misclassifying them as independent contractors.
