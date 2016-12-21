California Energy Commission DC Fast Chargers
If you currently own or plan to own an electric car in the future, the California Energy Commission may be able to make your car charging a lot more convenient. The CEC is moving ahead with what they call DC Fast Chargers for California's Inter-regional Corridors program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knco radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Kanye to run Tax Dept
|Dec 23
|Transition Time Outs
|1
|Duterte to Marry Sarah?
|Dec 21
|what dat tymes
|1
|Review: Express Auto Funding (Jan '09)
|Dec 19
|poifire
|26
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Dec 11
|Jdjjf
|59
|Barry aka Garry Cramer and Janice Wohlert
|Dec 7
|Mike Johnson
|1
|Review: Banfield The Pet Hospital - Kuldip Kund... (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Da Dum
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC