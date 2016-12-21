Avid gardeners know therea s still pl...

Avid gardeners know therea s still plenty to do during the winter

Southern California gardens aren't very lively at the moment but you can add some color with plants such as primrose. Winter is here and most Southern Californian gardeners are faced with this question: should it be pruned, planted or pitched? Actually, all three are key components in trying to protect plants.

