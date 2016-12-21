A daughter claims the medal she lost at California airport
The Purple Heart combat medal found nearly two weeks ago at the county airport is back in the hands of the woman who lost it, a visitor from Puerto Rico born on the same day in 1952 that her father was killed in the Korean War. "I was so proud to be the daughter of him," said Leyda Luz Perez Aviles of her father, Miguel Angel Perez Y Loubriel.
