2 hospitalized in head-on collision in Glen Ellen
Two Sonoma County men were hospitalized with major injuries following a head-on collision Tuesday night on Highway 12 near Glen Ellen. The 9 p.m. crash occurred when Ryan Ellis, 22, of Santa Rosa, who was traveling east in 2010 Dodge Charger near Sylvia Drive, attempted to illegally pass traffic in front of him on Highway 12, said CHP Officer Steve Fricke.
Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
