Workers celebrate L.A.'s new $12 minimum wage, businesses brace for impact
Jesus Matias, an employee for nine years, prepares dishes at Nickel Diner in downtown Los Angeles. The diner's owners worry about the impact of a $12 minimum wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|39 min
|Miner
|23
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|Norcal650
|110
|Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25
|21 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ...
|21 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Maxine waters
|Fri
|Paul Kersey
|5
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|Fri
|Refuse to hate
|8
|Review: National Family Solutions
|Fri
|Happy2Hear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC