US celebrates July Fourth with parade...

US celebrates July Fourth with parades, picnics, fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Ski slopes are open around Squaw Vallery, California, where dozens of snow skiers took in the sport dressed in t-shirts, shorts and bikini tops. Contestants weighed in ahead of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest held annually in Coney Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 11 hr Gnarles Barkley 13
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 16 hr New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 16 hr Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 16 hr CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 16 hr CLOSED 2
BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down 17 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down 17 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at July 05 at 4:07PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,481 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC