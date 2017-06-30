Theft Top Reported Crime in Santa Monica During First Half of Year
By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor July 3, 2017 -- As is the case in most years, various forms of theft accounted for the most reported type of crime in the first half of 2017, according to the Santa Monica Open Data Portal. A total of 1,618 thefts were reported from January 1 to June 30, up from 1,476 during the same stretch in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|1 hr
|AdiosLB
|1
|Pro-Trump art
|4 hr
|Party Of Vomit
|6
|50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Malibu Fire Topanga Cyn. PCH L.A.CoFire deploye...
|13 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass into th...
|13 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Make money for free
|14 hr
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|Judging Manuel Real
|15
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC