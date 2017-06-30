Theft Top Reported Crime in Santa Mon...

Theft Top Reported Crime in Santa Monica During First Half of Year

By Jonathan Friedman Associate Editor July 3, 2017 -- As is the case in most years, various forms of theft accounted for the most reported type of crime in the first half of 2017, according to the Santa Monica Open Data Portal. A total of 1,618 thefts were reported from January 1 to June 30, up from 1,476 during the same stretch in 2016.

