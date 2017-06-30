The Latest: Spots saved in May for California July 4 parade
Participants carry an American flag during the 4th of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|8 hr
|Gnarles Barkley
|13
|Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion
|13 hr
|New parking lot
|1
|Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito
|13 hr
|Carls Jr Inglewood
|1
|Review: B'J Liquor
|13 hr
|CLOSED
|2
|Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry
|13 hr
|CLOSED
|2
|BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down
|14 hr
|Moved to Moreno V...
|1
|Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down
|14 hr
|Moved to Moreno V...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC