The Latest: Spots saved in May for Ca...

The Latest: Spots saved in May for California July 4 parade

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Participants carry an American flag during the 4th of July parade in Santa Monica, Calif. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 8 hr Gnarles Barkley 13
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 13 hr New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 13 hr Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 13 hr CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 13 hr CLOSED 2
BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down 14 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down 14 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 05 at 5:08AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC