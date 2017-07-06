The last (porn) picture shows: Once dotted with dozens of adult cinemas, L.A. now has only two
The 1979 premiere for "Ecstasy Girls" at one of the branches of the Pussycat theater in Los Angeles. In its heyday, the chain had 56 houses around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Back to work tomorrow
|11 hr
|Real Man Of Steel
|2
|Proposition to Stop Fireworks in Hawthorne or l...
|12 hr
|MrHawt
|1
|South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|Imme
|2
|I HATE little dogs!
|Wed
|Gnarles Barkley
|13
|Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion
|Wed
|New parking lot
|1
|Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito
|Wed
|Carls Jr Inglewood
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|Jun 14
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC