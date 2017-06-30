The 420
Not yet, but if a bill making its way through the California Legislature manages to pass, cannabis companies would be prohibited from selling hats, shirts or virtually any sort of thing with a commercial cannabis brand. Senate Bill 162, authored by Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, would keep state-licensed cannabis businesses from advertising "through the use of branded merchandise, including, but not limited to, clothing, hats, or other merchandise with the name or logo of the product."
