Not yet, but if a bill making its way through the California Legislature manages to pass, cannabis companies would be prohibited from selling hats, shirts or virtually any sort of thing with a commercial cannabis brand. Senate Bill 162, authored by Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, would keep state-licensed cannabis businesses from advertising "through the use of branded merchandise, including, but not limited to, clothing, hats, or other merchandise with the name or logo of the product."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.