SFMTA Requires Permit for Dockless Bike Share
A "Jump" Electric Dockless Share Bike. The company that runs the Jump system will have to pay SFMTA a permit fee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old 1970-1980s El Porto seafood restaurant wher...
|1 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|3 hr
|allahu akbar
|13
|Mother accused of leaving 4 children in car in ...
|15 hr
|AfterAll
|2
|union bank wire transfer nightmare
|19 hr
|Union Bank Token
|1
|Kylie Jenner's Real Estate Properties: Keeping ...
|20 hr
|Chaka
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|conchita c
|23 hr
|funny comebackz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC