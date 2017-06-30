Santa Monica Library Heads Back to the Beach

July 3, 2017 -- For the third year in a row, the Santa Monica Public Library is heading back to the beach this summer when it launches "SMPL at the Beach 2017" this week. The series of four seaside pop-up libraries at the Annenberg Community Beach House and at Dorothy Green Park kicks off Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the beach house at 415 Pacific Coast Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The LookOut news.