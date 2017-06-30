Santa Monica Chamber Opposes Proposal for Voter Approval of Large Developments Downtown
July 6, 2017 -- Santa Monica's biggest business group says a plan guiding development downtown through 2030 fails to provide enough housing and is too harsh on a trio of big hotel-mixed use projects, including possible requirements for public approval. After six years of often acrimonious debate, the Downtown Community Plan heads to the City Council on Monday for a final public hearing.
