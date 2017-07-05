San Franciscoa s new sleeper bus serv...

San Franciscoa s new sleeper bus service to LA

The cozy overnight Sleep Bus, whose first San Francisco-Los Angeles run sold out last year -- and quickly amassed a waitlist of more than 20,000 people -- has launched its moving hotel service. Board the new Cabin bus at 11 p.m., snooze in your sleeping cabin till morning and disembark in Santa Monica.

