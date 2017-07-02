Samantha Sussman, Ryan Iwamoto

Samantha Sussman, Ryan Iwamoto

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New York Times

Samantha Jo Sussman and Ryan Yuji Iwamoto were married July 1 in Santa Monica, Calif. Rabbi Heather Miller officiated at the Hotel Casa del Mar. The bride, 34, is a speech language pathologist for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum... 1 hr AdiosLB 1
News Pro-Trump art 4 hr Party Of Vomit 6
50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16) 6 hr BuildTheWall 2
Malibu Fire Topanga Cyn. PCH L.A.CoFire deploye... 13 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass into th... 13 hr Newsroom_LA 1
Make money for free 14 hr Jerrold Webb 1
Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13) 15 hr Judging Manuel Real 15
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,339 • Total comments across all topics: 282,207,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC