Samantha Sussman, Ryan Iwamoto
Samantha Jo Sussman and Ryan Yuji Iwamoto were married July 1 in Santa Monica, Calif. Rabbi Heather Miller officiated at the Hotel Casa del Mar. The bride, 34, is a speech language pathologist for the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Monica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|1 hr
|AdiosLB
|1
|Pro-Trump art
|4 hr
|Party Of Vomit
|6
|50 Worst Cities to Live In (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Malibu Fire Topanga Cyn. PCH L.A.CoFire deploye...
|13 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass into th...
|13 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Make money for free
|14 hr
|Jerrold Webb
|1
|Judge Manuel Real is not mentally competent to ... (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|Judging Manuel Real
|15
Find what you want!
Search Santa Monica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC