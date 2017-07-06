Photo Flash: First Look at Danny and ...

Photo Flash: First Look at Danny and the Deep Blue Sea at Edgemar Center for the Arts

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea starring Tanna Frederick and Robert Standley, and directed by Carl Weathers, opened on July 1 at the Edgemar Center for the Arts in Santa Monica. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below! Carl Weathers was famous first as an NFL player with the Oakland Raiders, then as an actor for his iconic movie roles , and his roles as a regular on several TV series , and as a television director .

