No Major Public Park in Final Draft of Downtown Santa Monica Plan

July 5, 2017 -- A proposal by slow-growth advocates for a major public park in the heart of downtown has been rejected in the final draft of a City plan guiding the future development of Santa Monica's central business district. Instead, the Downtown Community Plan unveiled last week paves the way for the construction a 12-story, mixed-use project anchored by a luxury hotel on nearly three acres of City-owned land at 4th and 5th streets and Arizona Avenue.

