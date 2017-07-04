New public art installation celebrati...

New public art installation celebrating freedom is unveiled in Los...

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

"America is great because of all the beautiful cultures brought by immigrants," Razi said. When people drive by the sculpture along Santa Monica Boulevard, he said, he hopes they ask: "What is this freedom? This shared dream is based on what?" Artist and designer Cecil Balmond agrees it is a symbol of timeless values of freedom and tolerance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 4 min New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 7 min Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 15 min CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 16 min CLOSED 2
BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down 22 min Moved to Moreno V... 1
Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down 25 min Moved to Moreno V... 1
Review: KTLA 5 Los Angeles 30 min TV PRODUCER 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 04 at 9:03PM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC