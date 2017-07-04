New public art installation celebrating freedom is unveiled in Los...
"America is great because of all the beautiful cultures brought by immigrants," Razi said. When people drive by the sculpture along Santa Monica Boulevard, he said, he hopes they ask: "What is this freedom? This shared dream is based on what?" Artist and designer Cecil Balmond agrees it is a symbol of timeless values of freedom and tolerance.
