Labor's minimum wage loophole leaves its members behind

Santa Monica's yearly minimum wage increase went into effect on July 1 and reached as high as $15.66 per hour for hotel workers. But at least one group of employees didn't feel the benefit: Hotel employees represented by UNITE HERE Local 11. This isn't a quirk in the city's minimum wage law, but rather an intentional omission designed to grease the proverbial skids of Local 11's organizing efforts.

