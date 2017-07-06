For the Record

Midnight Stroll: In the July 3 California section, an article about an effort by LGBTQ activists to reach out to those on the streets of Hollywood referred to St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica. It should have said St. John's Well Child and Family Center, which has clinics in South and Central L.A. If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times' journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers' representative, by email at [email protected] , by phone at 554-4000, by fax at 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

