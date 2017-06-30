Flag-waving Californians turn out for...

Flag-waving Californians turn out for July 4th parades

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Decked out in red, white and blue, Californians waved flags and sang patriotic songs at Independence Day parades across the state. Hundreds lined the streets under bright sunshine Tuesday for seaside Santa Monica's annual celebration, which featured bands and classic cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Monica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 4 hr Gnarles Barkley 13
Prairie & Century new parking lot expansion 9 hr New parking lot 1
Review: Carl's Jr/Green Burrito 9 hr Carls Jr Inglewood 1
Review: B'J Liquor 9 hr CLOSED 2
Review: Sunshine Coin Laundry 9 hr CLOSED 2
BJ's Liquor Store is get ready to closed down 9 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
Sunshine Coin Laundry is get ready to closing down 9 hr Moved to Moreno V... 1
See all Santa Monica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Monica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at July 05 at 5:08AM PDT

Santa Monica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Monica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Monica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,389 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC